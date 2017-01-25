She Brews Coffee House Getting Second Claremore Location - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

She Brews Coffee House Getting Second Claremore Location

CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A popular Claremore coffee shop is opening a second location.

She Brews Coffee House will open in south Claremore next week.

The second location will enable them to help more women just released from prison.

She Brews is a non-profit that helps former inmates by giving them housing and job experience.

"We're giving them a place to live with our transition homes, and also giving them an opportunity to come work here, learn some job skills and job training, so they can take those skills to another position," said Lisa Fuller with She Brews.

She Brews is partnering with the First United Methodist Church in Claremore to open up the second store, which will be right next to the movie theater.

