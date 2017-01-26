Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: Russell Hulstine, NewsOn6.com
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for a man who they said robbed another man at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday.

Officers were called to the Shoreline Apartments in the 9800 block of East 21st Street just after midnight. 

Police said the 23-year-old victim was returning home from work and had just gotten out of his car when a man pulled up asking for directions.

Police said that man then pulled a gun and demanded the victim's wallet, cell phone and car keys.

After getting the items, officers said the suspect drove off in a silver car.

They said the victim was not injured.

