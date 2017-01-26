Adacia Chambers Begins Prison Sentence For OSU Parade Deaths

The woman who drove her car into a crowd at Oklahoma State University's homecoming parade in 2015 has begun serving her prison sentence.

Adacia Chambers, 26, is an inmate at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud.

Earlier this month, Chambers accepted a plea deal and a Payne County judge gave her four life sentences.

She was charged with four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery by means of force likely to produce death.

OSU Homecoming Tragedy