The Ten: OSU To Remember Those Lost In 2001 Plane Crash

By: Porsha Richardson, NewsOn6.com
STILLWATER, Oklahoma -

Friday, January 27, 2017, marks 16 years since the plane carrying ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball team and staff crashed in Colorado, killing everyone aboard.

The 2001 plane crash occurred when the Cowboys were returning from a game in Boulder and the twin-engine Beech King Air 200 went down during a light snow.

The small aircraft was one of three carrying members of the team and staff.

Those lost in the tragedy were CPA Denver Mills, player Nate Fleming, player Daniel Lawson, student assistant Jared Weiberg, Director of Basketball Operations Pat Noyes, Cowboy voice Bill Teegins, Media Relations Coordinator Will Hancock, trainer Brian Luinstra, television/radio engineer Kendall Durfey and Corporate Aviation Pilot Bjorn Fahlstrom.

The program will honor those lost during Saturday’s 3 p.m. home game against Arkansas. 

For those who would like to pay respects or leave a memento, the Memorial lobby of the Gallagher-Iba Arena will be open during regular hours on Friday and from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.

Team alumni, friends and family will be in attendance for Saturday’s honoring.

Just before the game, at 2:45 p.m., there will be a moment of silence, and during halftime, the OSU Counseling Services will retrieve the proceeds from last year's Remember The Ten Run.

This year, the Remember The Ten Run will be held April 15. To register, visit the following link: Remember The Ten Run

