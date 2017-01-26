Tulsa Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Involving Stepfather, - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Involving Stepfather, Stepson

Tulsa homicide detectives are questioning the victim's stepfather after police say he shot and killed his stepson during an argument.
Sergeant Dave Walker, Tulsa police.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police said no arrests have been made in a fatal shooting involving a stepfather and his adult stepson.

Homicide detectives said the stepfather and mother were questioned by detectives. Police said an argument led to the shooting.

They said when officers arrived, a 76-year-old man had blood on his face and claimed his 54-year-old stepson beat him. Police said the man then took police to the backyard where the stepson was shot dead.

Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker said their investigation revealed the stepfather got home and his stepson was visiting. Walker said the two did not get along and that the stepson did not live at the home.

He said the stepfather asked the stepson to leave and that the stepson hit the stepdad twice in the face.

Police said the mother and stepfather told police the stepson was armed with a knife.

They said the mother separated the two men and that the stepfather got a revolver from the bedroom.

Police said the stepson left and the stepfather followed. The stepfather told police the stepson charged with the knife when the stepfather shot him in the groin area. The stepfather told police the stepson continued to charge and he fired the gun several more times.

Police said they recovered the revolver.

Neighbors near the home at 2015 West Matthew Street said they heard several gunshots around 6:00 p.m. before calling 911.

Neighbor Raymond Gilpin said, "There was a pause for a moment and then two more after that."

Gilpin went outside and couldn't see anyone hurt.

His neighbor up the street, Denna Johnson, heard the shots too.

"At first I thought it was somebody working on the tree because they've been working on/cutting down trees back there, and then I told myself there was some gunshots," she said.

Gilpin is not surprised something like a shooting behind his home would happen.

“I've gone through a lot of burglaries and everything else in my life, so, you know, everything's scary, but the older you get and the more it happens to you the less it scares you - it's just daily life and it's going to come to you no matter where you live," he said.

Police have not released the names of the victim or the shooter.

