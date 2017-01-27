British Prime Minster Theresa May Meeting With President Trump

President Trump is meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House Friday.

May's meeting with Trump is being hailed by the British government as a sign that the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” is valued by the new administration.

Her visit comes a day after Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto called off his own trip to Washington, planned for next week.

Following their meeting, Trump and May will hold a joint news conference which is set to begin at noon CT in the East Room.

NewsOn6.com is scheduled to live stream the news conference.