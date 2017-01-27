Healthy Sweet Potato Skins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Healthy Sweet Potato Skins

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  • 2 medium or large sweet potatoes
  • 1 ½ tablespoons butter
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 bag fresh baby spinach
  • 1/4 cup light sour cream of Greek yogurt
  • 2 ounces light cream cheese
  • 1 cup chickpeas
  • 1/4 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste


Preparation

  1. Bake sweet potatoes at 350 for 40-60 minutes, or until fork tender
  2. Cut sweet potatoes in half and let cool for 10 minutes. Sauté shallots with butter over medium heat until translucent. Add fresh spinach and heat for 2-3 minutes, (until spinach has cooked down). Set aside
  3. Scrape the cooled sweet potatoes out of the peel, leaving a thin layer inside the skin for stability.
  4. Mash the sweet potato, cream cheese and sour cream. Stir in chickpeas, spinach, and plenty of salt and pepper.
  5. Coat potato skins with a drizzle of oil and bake for about 5 minutes to get a crispier outside.
  6. Remove from oven and fill each skin with the sweet potato mixture and top with mozzarella cheese.
  7. Back into the oven and Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and filling is thoroughly heated.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.