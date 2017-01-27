Union To Induct Seven Into Athletics Hall Of Fame

Seven people will be inducted into the Union Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 27, in the UMAC arena.

“The Athletics Department would like to congratulate this year’s class of inductees into the Union Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Emily Barkley, director of Athletics.

This year’s class includes the following individuals, their sport/contribution, and graduation year or years at Union:

• Tracey Moore - Football, 2009

• Derrek Lewis - Basketball, 2007

• Brandon Rogers - Football, 2008

• Alyssa Curley Steig - Pom, 2008

• Howard Scarborough - Football, 2009

• Amy Wollmershauser - Special Olympian, 1995

• Doc Blevins - Athletic Department Supporter

The induction ceremony will take place between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games against Sapulpa High School at about 7:30 p.m. The girls’ game begins at 6:30 p.m. and the boys game begins at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact the Union Athletic Department: 918-357-7410.