Lots Of Sunshine This Weekend Across Eastern Oklahoma

If you’ve enjoyed the sunshine over the past few days, I’ve got good news for you: There’s plenty more where that came from this weekend!

Our temperatures have settled into fairly “average” late January values over the past few days, which we don’t get to say that often around here! Our Saturday will be more of the same with temperatures climbing just a few degrees above average this afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine will continue throughout our Saturday, with perhaps a few more clouds across extreme northeast Oklahoma. Highs look to climb back into the low 50's this afternoon, making for a very pleasant day to get outside!

Northwest winds will again turn breezy during the day, with some gusts over 20 miles per hour possible. Fire danger remains a concern with low relative humidity and plenty of dormant vegetation combined with those gusty winds, so please be very cautious with any outdoor burning and try to refrain from burning today if at all possible.

Very little change is expected as we head into Sunday, with another day of sunshine, gusty winds, and seasonable temperatures. Highs look to climb into the mid 50s Sunday afternoon, with elevated fire danger continuing through the tail end of the weekend.

We’re in store for a much bigger warm-up by the beginning of the work week, as a return to a southwest breeze will shove our afternoon highs well into the 60s Monday afternoon! Once again, fire danger will be high thanks to that much warmer air and low relative humidity.

A bit of a cool-down should arrive during the middle of the work week, but this just looks to bring our temperatures back down to “average” levels with no Arctic air anywhere in sight for at least the next week. Our weather pattern looks to stay quite dry until perhaps next weekend when a few rain chances could return. A severe drought continues across eastern Oklahoma, so we could certainly use the rain by then!