Altus Couple Awaits Court Appearance On Child Abuse Charge

An Altus couple accused of seriously hurting their baby have been returned to Oklahoma following their arrest last month in Arizona.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Keilani Gomes and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody in Mesa, Arizona on a charge of assault and battery by force likely to produce death.

That charge was filed in November 2016.

The child, now nine months old, was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury and fractured vertebrae in both the neck and ribs.

Doctors told Altus Police, the injuries are consistent with non-accidental trauma, which means it could have been done on purpose.

The baby remains in critical condition at OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Court records show the couple has a court appearance set for February 2nd.