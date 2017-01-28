Altus Couple Awaits Court Appearance On Child Abuse Charge - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Altus Couple Awaits Court Appearance On Child Abuse Charge

ALTUS, Oklahoma -

An Altus couple accused of seriously hurting their baby have been returned to Oklahoma following their arrest last month in Arizona.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Keilani Gomes and a 17-year-old male were taken into custody in Mesa, Arizona on a charge of assault and battery by force likely to produce death.

That charge was filed in November 2016.

The child, now nine months old, was taken to the hospital with a severe head injury and fractured vertebrae in both the neck and ribs. 

Doctors told Altus Police, the injuries are consistent with non-accidental trauma, which means it could have been done on purpose.

The baby remains in critical condition at OU Children's Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Court records show the couple has a court appearance set for February 2nd.

