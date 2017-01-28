Threat Of Weekend Wildfires In Oklahoma, Arkansas

Forecasters say high wind gusts and dry vegetation could create a threat of wildfires throughout the weekend in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service says counties in eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas are affected.

Forecasters said Saturday that high wind gusts and humidity values up to 35 percent could cause any fire that develops to spread rapidly.

"Northwest winds will again turn breezy during the day, with some gusts over 20 miles per hour possible," said News On 6 Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz. "Fire danger remains a concern with low relative humidity and plenty of dormant vegetation combined with those gusty winds, so please be very cautious with any outdoor burning and try to refrain from burning today if at all possible."

The weather service says there's a limited fire risk through the weekend and into early next week due to continued dry conditions and cured vegetation.

Forecasters say rain could return to the area by late next week.