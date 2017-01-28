Morton Comprehensive Health Services Help Tulsans Enroll For Ins - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Morton Comprehensive Health Services Help Tulsans Enroll For Insurance

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Health Care Navigators helped about 50 people sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act Saturday.

"It wasn't hard,” said Tulsa resident Sandra Smith. “I was in and out within 20 minutes."

Ana Bonham of Morton Comprehensive Services added, “It's been great. I've had a client that just got done and he was very happy because I was able to bring down his monthly payment premium which is from $396 to $95."

But, there's a question on everyone's mind.

"Is it gonna last?” asked Tulsa Resident Tinita Criswell.

Bonham said it will last, at least for now. 

"whatever they're enrolled in, they're good for 2017," stated Bonham.

Criswell looks forward to having insurance.

"I'm currently unemployed, no income, and I'm trying to do anything I can to help my situation of getting the medication and pain management that I need with my conditions that I have,” said Criswell.

But looking ahead to 2018, she has no idea what's in store. 

"I am concerned because we don't know based on what was presented to us,” said Criswell. “We don't know because there was nothing really presented to us.”

Bonham added, "We do not know what's gonna happen, and so, we just have to kind of, for those reasons, enroll and see what happens. And, we will be here to help with whatever that may be."

Even though this is the last enrollment event here at Morton's, help will be available by appointment Monday and Tuesday during business hours.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
