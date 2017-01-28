Judge Bars US From Deporting Travelers With Valid Visas Covered - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Judge Bars US From Deporting Travelers With Valid Visas Covered By Trump Order

NEW YORK CITY -

A federal judge in New York has barred the U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by President Trump’s executive order.

The federal judge, in Brooklyn, issued an emergency stay on Saturday. It temporarily prevents the U.S. government from sending people out of the U.S. after they landed with valid visas at U.S. airports, Reuters reported.

The Department of Homeland Security has not seen the judge’s order issuing an injunction and therefore could not say how it will change how they implement the president’s orders tomorrow, CBS News’ Paula Reid reported.    

A senior Department of Homeland Security official said that as a result of operational actions in the first 23 hours after the executive order, the department denied entry to 109 travelers who were covered by the order and in transit to the U.S. when it was put into place. The official said 173 travelers had entry suspended before they boarded from their last point of departure.

Judge Ann Donnelly made the ruling on Saturday, a day after Mr. Trump signed an executive order that changed American immigration and refugee policies. The order banned people from seven countries with Muslim majorities from entering the U.S.

