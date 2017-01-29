Fire Destroys Home In Ramona - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fire Destroys Home In Ramona

RAMONA, Oklahoma -

Several area fire departments responded to a house fire in Ramona. Fire crews were called out to the 600 block of Quapaw in a rural area east of Highway 75 early Sunday morning, January 29.

Smoke and flames poured from a mobile home that appeared to be a total loss.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, a man was on the roof trying to get the fire out. He, his wife and four dogs escaped unharmed. They did lose some pet mice, News On 6 was told.

Fire crews from Ramona, Owens & Company, Ochelata and Oglesby responded. Ramona Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office were also on scene to assist with traffic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it may have been sparked by a fireplace or heater.

The Red Cross is en route to help the couple who lost everything.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
