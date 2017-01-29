Fire Danger Only Downside Of Green Country Weather

Did you take advantage of our beautiful Saturday weather? If not, you get a do-over today because our Sunday is looking spectacular!

Sunshine has been easy to come by the past several days, and we’ll have a good amount of sun again, though areas east and northeast of Tulsa will have some clouds to deal with during the day. We’ll continue our slow but steady warming trend with highs climbing a few degrees warmer than yesterday into the upper 50s this afternoon!

Once again, west-northwest winds will again turn breezy during the day, with some gusts of 20-25 miles per hour expected. Fire danger remains fairly high with another day of low relative humidity to go along with those gusty winds, so please be very cautious with any outdoor burning and try to refrain from burning today if at all possible.

Our warming trend takes a bigger jump to kick off the work week, as a return to a southwest breeze will shove our afternoon highs well into the upper 60s Monday afternoon! Our winds look to be a bit lighter on Monday, but with warmer air in place and relative humidity still quite low our fire danger will remain high so please be careful.

A wind shift associated with a cold front will begin to arrive on Tuesday, but this front will take a few days to really push through our entire viewing area. Temperatures look to remain well above normal through Tuesday with lower 60s still a good bet for much of eastern Oklahoma, and we may hang on to the 60s even through Wednesday across southeast Oklahoma.

Noticeably cooler air likely won’t fully arrive until Thursday as that front gets a bigger push to the south, though this just looks to bring our temperatures back down closer to average values for this time of year. There may be enough moisture for a few showers by late week and into next weekend, but unfortunately, the rain chances don’t look very high at the moment as drought conditions continue to hamper Green Country.