Police: Tulsa Teen Uncooperative After Getting Shot

Tulsa Police said a teenager is in the hospital after being shot at least two times. The 18-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg.

Officers said shots were fired in a neighborhood near 71st and South Lewis around 10 p.m. Saturday night, January 28, 2017. They are investigating but say they don't have much to go on because the teen and his family are not cooperating.

Witnesses told police they heard shots then heard a car take off. The victim is expected to recover.