Police: Tulsa Teen Uncooperative After Getting Shot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Tulsa Teen Uncooperative After Getting Shot

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa police investigate an overnight shooting near 71st and Utica. Tulsa police investigate an overnight shooting near 71st and Utica.
Police say the family wasn't very cooperative. Police say the family wasn't very cooperative.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police said a teenager is in the hospital after being shot at least two times. The 18-year-old man had gunshot wounds to the shoulder and leg. 

Officers said shots were fired in a neighborhood near 71st and South Lewis around 10 p.m. Saturday night, January 28, 2017. They are investigating but say they don't have much to go on because the teen and his family are not cooperating.

Witnesses told police they heard shots then heard a car take off. The victim is expected to recover.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.