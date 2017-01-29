Sallisaw Cop Struck By Vehicle During Narcotics Investigation

A Sallisaw Police officer was taken to a Sallisaw area hospital Sunday evening after he was struck by the suspects' vehicle during an undercover narcotics investigation in the Walmart parking lot, police said.

Three suspects are in custody, Sallisaw police said.

SPD and the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office were in the parking lot, located at 1101 West Ruth Ave., during the investigation when the suspects' vehicle struck the officer, Sallisaw police wrote on their Facebook page.

Officers shot at the suspect's vehicle and struck it, then the suspect led officers on a short pursuit, according to SPD.

Officers stopped the vehicle east of Walmart and took the three suspects into custody. None of the suspects were struck by any rounds fired by police, SPD said.

In an update a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, Sallisaw police said the officer who was injured was treated at the hospital and released.

SPD said he's recovering from his injuries.