Sapulpa Community Remembers Shooting Victims At Vigil

The Sapulpa community continues to mourn the deaths of two men gunned down in a convenience store last week as several people gathered at a vigil in their honor Sunday evening.

Police arrested Heath Haney for the crime.

Flowers and posters are set up outside of the convenience store where the two men were killed. It's a loving but painful image of the violence that happened in the small town.

"I couldn't believe it. I was hoping it was wrong. I still can't believe it," said attendee Mike Lawson.

Candles illuminate the sadness but also highlights the good memories.

It's been one week since longtime store owner Mohid Khandar, known as MK, and Robert "Bobby" Fields were killed inside a Sapulpa store.

"He didn't deserve what happened to him," one attendee said.

People who know the community and victims said this type of crime doesn't happen often here.

"I'm glad they caught him that fast and they caught him with weapons and evidence in the car. So they got him," Lawson said.

A vigil to remember the victims is how the Sapulpa community is coping. Instead of giving the suspect attention, the people at the vigul used song and kind words to focus on the good memories they have.

"It's been really hard not seeing that phone call and hearing him say what's going on man," said Zack Young, a friend of Fields.

Young said he and Fields were best friends. He said finding out about his death has been hard. But he's thankful or the time he did share with him.

"It's been hard because we are really close and he would call me at six in the morning," Young said.

Memorials for the two victims have been set up at Arvest Bank.