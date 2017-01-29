Tulsa American Airlines Employee Finds Cocaine In Nose Gear Of Plane

An American Airlines maintenance employee discovered seven bricks of cocaine in the nose gear of a plane that came to the Tulsa maintenance base Sunday, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.

The flight originated in Bogota, Colombia and landed in Miami, Florida where it was flagged for maintenance.

Due to the facility in Miami being busy, the plane was sent to Tulsa for the work, TCSO Deputy Justin Green said.

While doing the work in the area of the nose gear, an AA employee noticed insulation that appeared to be new, Green said.

A closer look revealed a brick-like object and TCSO was called. A closer inspection found a total of seven bricks of cocaine.

The investigation has been turned over to the DEA, Green said.