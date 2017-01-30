One Dead In Crash At I-44 And Yale In Tulsa

All lanes are reopened now open near Interstate 44 and Yale Avenue after a deadly single-car crash.

Tulsa Police say a 2008 Chevy Cobalt was eastbound just before 3 a.m. Monday, January 30 when it apparently missed the ramp, hit the barrier wall and kept going. The vehicle hit a sign then stopped in front of the Holiday Inn on Skelly Drive.

Emergency crews found one person dead inside the vehicle. He's been identified as 21-year-old Dylan James of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said James was not wearing a seat belt. His condition before the wreck and the cause of the crash are under investigation.