Family Of Four Escapes Owasso-Area House Fire

Owasso firefighters are pictured at a structure fire. Owasso firefighters are pictured at a structure fire.
The fire started in the garage, OFD said. The fire started in the garage, OFD said.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso firefighters have called for help to get a structure fire under control Monday morning. They said the fire started in a garage attached to a home near 94th Street North and 154th East Avenue.

From the garage, flames spread to the attic and into the home.  

Four people live in the home - a couple and his parents. The son said his mother was in the kitchen and started yelling throughout the house, "fire, fire." 

He said his father was inside the garage trying to put the fire out. Fortunately, they all got out safely before fire crews arrived, but a battalion chief said two dogs and a cat were killed.

Heavy smoke was still billowing from the house around 7:30 a.m. The fire marshal is on scene, and the American Red Cross has been called to assist.

Limestone Fire Department brought in a tanker to help get the fire out. 

