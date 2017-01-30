Claremore Junior High Temporarily Evacuated Due To Gas Leak - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Claremore Junior High Temporarily Evacuated Due To Gas Leak

Posted: Updated:
Students returned to class after a short time. Students returned to class after a short time.
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

ONG repaired a gas leak that forced the evacuation of Will Rogers Junior High School in Claremore Monday.

Claremore Police said officers responded to the junior high school after a report of a gas leak. Will Rogers Junior High is located at 1915 North Florence.

One of the school administrators noticed a gas smell and school officials immediately evacuated students to the performing arts center across the street, said Claremore Public Schools PIO Jamie Brace.

Brace said the leak was outside the building on ONG's side.

"We called the authorities to check for that gas leak to see if it was inside or outside our building," Brace said. "It is outside our building on the ONG side and they are working on it now."

Brace said students would be receiving sack lunches Monday since the gas was turned off. 

Students were able to return to class after the all-clear was given.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tulsa Magnet School Needs More Students To Enroll

    Tulsa Magnet School Needs More Students To Enroll

    A unique magnet school in Tulsa needs more students so it can function like a micro-society.   If you have a child sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, and haven't signed them up for school yet, you may want to check out Monroe Demonstration Middle School. This is not your typical school experience. So, if you think your child is ready for a real-world challenge, this could be the place that launches them and makes them love to learn. "Such an e...More >>
    A unique magnet school in Tulsa needs more students so it can function like a micro-society.   If you have a child sixth, seventh, or eighth grade, and haven't signed them up for school yet, you may want to check out Monroe Demonstration Middle School. This is not your typical school experience. So, if you think your child is ready for a real-world challenge, this could be the place that launches them and makes them love to learn. "Such an e...More >>

  • Company Builds New Roof For Muskogee Nonprofit Free Of Cost After Damage

    Company Builds New Roof For Muskogee Nonprofit Free Of Cost After Damage

    The Muskogee community is pitching in after vandals damaged a nonprofit for homeless veterans.

    More >>

    The Muskogee community is pitching in after vandals damaged a nonprofit for homeless veterans.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.