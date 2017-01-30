Tulsa Police Capture Juvenile Suspect Who Escaped Custody - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Capture Juvenile Suspect Who Escaped Custody

Posted: Updated:
Police teams searched for the juvenile. Police teams searched for the juvenile.
Tulsa Police are searching for a teen who escaped custody. Tulsa Police are searching for a teen who escaped custody.
Sergeant Rex Mann with Tulsa police said, “He's known to run from police.” Sergeant Rex Mann with Tulsa police said, “He's known to run from police.”
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police arrest a 16-year-old boy for the second time Monday – first for a car burglary, then, after he jumped out of a patrol car on the way to the juvenile detention center.

A neighborhood in the 500 block of North Tecumseh was the midpoint of a several-hour search for a shirtless, teenaged boy wearing handcuffs.

The police helicopter circled just above the treetops, officers parked at intersections to get a good look down the street, and several of them knew the suspect.

Sergeant Rex Mann with Tulsa police said, “He's known to run from police.”

It started early Monday with car break-in near 21st and Sheridan. Police tracked two boys - one 15, the other 16, and that one escaped on the way to juvenile detention.

1/30/2016 Related Story: Theft Victim Takes Baseball Bat To Suspect Vehicle, Tulsa Police Say

“Juvenile was handcuffed, behind his back, but he was able to unlock the door and escape on foot,” Mann said.

With the help of a police dog, officers found his shirt but weren't sure how, with handcuffs, he got out of it.

Mann said, “He's very skinny, very small, described as being skinny.”

The boy jumped out of a police car at Gilcrease Road and Charles Page Boulevard. He was spotted near the Tulsa Country Club, and that's where police tried to contain him.

But, a couple of hours later, someone spotted him more than three miles away.

“He's an extremely fast runner. We've dealt with him on previous occasions,” said Captain Mike Williams. “He's pretty wiry. He was able to move the handcuffs from the back to the front.”

But this time, a driver spotted a boy running, wearing handcuffs, and called the police.

Williams said, “Stated he'd seen a young man running down the street wearing handcuffs. He pointed that direction. I drove the neighborhood and I spotted the individual and we played the cat and mouse game for several blocks.”

The teenage suspect was back in custody, for the second time Monday, and back on his way to juvenile detention; this time they made it there.

The officer who lost him the first time said he had used those handcuffs for 30 years and this was the first time he had someone run off with them.

They were recovered.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.