Man Shot, Killed By Kiowa Officer During Traffic Stop Identified

A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Kiowa early Monday morning. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

A news release states the officer made a traffic stop in the 700 block of Highway 69 around 2 a.m. The driver pulled over at a Sinclair gas station, and the officer searched him, OSBI states.

"During the frisk, the officer felt a gun in the man’s coat pocket. The man began to struggle with the officer, trying to pull the gun from his coat pocket," the release states.

The officer told the suspect to stop struggling then fired his weapon, wounding the man. The man died at the McAlester Hospital, according to OSBI.

Monday night the man was identified as 50-year-old Marvin Washington.

According to OSBI, Washington is a convicted felon, making possession of a firearm illegal.

The officer involved has not been identified.

The results of the agency's investigation will be sent to the district attorney's office to determine it was justified.