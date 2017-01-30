Tulsa Theft Victims Take Matters Into Their Own Hands To Help Ca - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Theft Victims Take Matters Into Their Own Hands To Help Catch Thieves

Posted: Updated:
Christina, the theft victim, yelled at her son around 3 a.m. when she took her dogs outside and saw someone breaking into their vehicles. Her son used a baseball bat to break the windows of the suspects' car. Christina, the theft victim, yelled at her son around 3 a.m. when she took her dogs outside and saw someone breaking into their vehicles. Her son used a baseball bat to break the windows of the suspects' car.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A mother and son took matters into their own hands when they caught a couple of suspects breaking into their car.

Their quick actions helped police catch the burglars just minutes later.

A pile of glass lying in the street is the evidence of a ticked off family with a baseball bat who caught a couple breaking into their car.

The mother and theft victim, Christina, took the dogs out around 3 a.m. and saw her dome light on in her car so she knew someone had been in it.

"So I went inside and said, 'Justin, wake up! Somebody was just in the car!" she said. 

Her son, Justin, came out with a baseball bat just as one of the suspects was going toward their other car.

"I actually came around that car over there and came running towards them," Justin said. 

Christina yelled at one of them to get away from the car and Justin heard the getaway driver say something about a gun, so Justin started to beating their car with his bat.

"I hit them right here and hit them right here and hit them a few more times and came back here and hit the back windshield," Justin said. 

While he did that, his mom snapped a picture of the suspects' license plate for police. 

Officers stopped the car a short time later and arrested a 15 and 16-year-old. Police recovered Christina's stolen sunglasses, items from her neighbor's car and from other victims. 

"I've had to work for it, nothing has ever been given to me. I never had to steal anything. It's sad because the youth of today just don't seem to get that concept. They feel they need to take whatever they feel is theirs and it's not fair," Christina said. 

Police don't recommend you confront someone you catch stealing from you. They say if it's safe, it's best to get their tag number and call it in. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.