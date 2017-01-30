Tulsa Theft Victims Take Matters Into Their Own Hands To Help Catch Thieves

Christina, the theft victim, yelled at her son around 3 a.m. when she took her dogs outside and saw someone breaking into their vehicles. Her son used a baseball bat to break the windows of the suspects' car.

A mother and son took matters into their own hands when they caught a couple of suspects breaking into their car.

Their quick actions helped police catch the burglars just minutes later.

A pile of glass lying in the street is the evidence of a ticked off family with a baseball bat who caught a couple breaking into their car.

The mother and theft victim, Christina, took the dogs out around 3 a.m. and saw her dome light on in her car so she knew someone had been in it.

"So I went inside and said, 'Justin, wake up! Somebody was just in the car!" she said.

Her son, Justin, came out with a baseball bat just as one of the suspects was going toward their other car.

"I actually came around that car over there and came running towards them," Justin said.

Christina yelled at one of them to get away from the car and Justin heard the getaway driver say something about a gun, so Justin started to beating their car with his bat.

"I hit them right here and hit them right here and hit them a few more times and came back here and hit the back windshield," Justin said.

While he did that, his mom snapped a picture of the suspects' license plate for police.

Officers stopped the car a short time later and arrested a 15 and 16-year-old. Police recovered Christina's stolen sunglasses, items from her neighbor's car and from other victims.

"I've had to work for it, nothing has ever been given to me. I never had to steal anything. It's sad because the youth of today just don't seem to get that concept. They feel they need to take whatever they feel is theirs and it's not fair," Christina said.

Police don't recommend you confront someone you catch stealing from you. They say if it's safe, it's best to get their tag number and call it in.