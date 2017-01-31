Tracking Colder Air To Follow Pleasant Tuesday

Our weather will remain quite pleasant today despite a front entering northern OK this morning. Temps will end up a few degrees cooler today compared to yesterday with many locations topping out in the upper 60s across northern Ok and into the lower 70s across southern OK. Northeast to east winds will prevail around 10 mph along with mostly sunny conditions. Not quite as warm as yesterday, but still very pleasant.

But a 2nd and stronger front arrives Wednesday and this will bring the colder air back to the state for the remainder of the week. Stronger north winds are likely Wednesday for a few hours and this will increase the fire danger across eastern OK.

A weak upper level short wave will dive near the state this weekend and should bring a chance for some showers into part of eastern OK. This will not be a drought buster (of course) but some precipitation should occur in a few spots. This wave appears to exit the area by Saturday night or Sunday morning with improving conditions by Sunday morning to afternoon with a stout cold front arriving Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

The upper air pattern remains mostly from the northwest across the central and southern plains but will become more zonal to southwest by the end of the week. This will allow the above mentioned disturbance to approach the area with some mentions for precipitation. Various model data has suggested we may see some very light precipitation attempting to develop as early as Thursday into Friday, but mostly across far southern OK and north TX. We had a low pop yesterday for the 7-day planner for these time periods, and will keep the 10% mentions again today, mostly for southern Ok both Thursday and Friday.

Friday night into Saturday morning, slightly better moisture is expected to reside across the area as the mid to upper level system nears the state. A surface area of low pressure should develop to our northwest and help to bring moisture into the eastern OK during Saturday morning to midday.

The result will be some scattered showers across part of eastern OK Saturday or Saturday night into pre-dawn Sunday morning. Some model data does offer differing positions of the main upper level system that would have impacts on our timing and exact location, but we’re in the park at this point.

Most data also signal a stout cold front arriving for the middle of next week with a big, yet short-lived cold snap.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog. Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV