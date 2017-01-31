Man Shot During Possible Drug Deal At Tulsa Apartment Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Shot During Possible Drug Deal At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Photo of the scene of the shooting. Photo of the scene of the shooting.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say a drug deal may have led to a man being shot at an apartment complex Monday night.

Police said the 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at about 11:30 p.m. at the Shoreline Apartments near 21st and Interstate 44. He ran out of the apartment and got into a car which took him to the Sinclair gas station at 21st and Garnett where he collapsed, they said.

EMSA took him to the hospital as police started looking for the person who shot him. They stopped a car in the 2300 block of South 99th East Avenue and took three people into custody in connection to the shooting.

After questioning the three, they released two and arrested the third on outstanding warrants.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

