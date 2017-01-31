Broken Arrow Mother Sentenced In Munchausen By Proxy Case

A Green Country woman convicted of faking her daughter's illnesses, which resulted in painful, unnecessary medical procedures - is going to prison. A Tulsa County judge followed a jury's recommendation Monday, January 30, and sentenced Victoria Lee to 8 years in prison with credit for time served.

Her sentence also comes with a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors say from the time her daughter was born in 2006 until 2013, Lee lied about her daughter's symptoms and took her the doctor. Court documents reveal the girl had six MRIs with anesthesia, a spinal tap, EKGs, bladder studies - even physical therapy.

10/20/2016 Related Story: BA Mother Convicted Of Child Abuse By Munchausen By Proxy

The charge against Lee is called Munchausen by proxy, basically faking illnesses for attention, and the assistant district attorney has only prosecuted three cases of it. Victoria Lee's was her fourth.

Records show some the paperwork necessary for potential appeal has been filed.