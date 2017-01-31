Two Women Suspected In Tulsa Bank Card Theft

Tulsa police are looking for these two people in connection to a stolen bank card.

Do you know these women? The Tulsa Police Department's fraud unit released their photos Tuesday, January 31, 2017.

Police say a woman's wallet was stolen from a friend's car on November 18, 2016. Two women used her stolen bank card at a Tulsa convenience store, according to authorities.

If you recognize them, call Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at 918-596-9209 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.