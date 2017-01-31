OSU's Loecker Selected For WBCA Program

Oklahoma State senior Katelyn Loecker has been chosen as part of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's class for the 15th annual "So You Want To Be A Coach" program. Each member will participate in the three-day workshop held March 29-31 in conjunction with the WBCA Convention in Dallas.



"I feel very fortunate to be selected for the "So You Want To Be A Coach" program and I am excited to learn and connect with other student-athletes from around the country," Loecker said. "Coaching has always been a path I have considered after my playing career and I believe this program will really help educate me on the coaching lifestyle and all it entails."



The objectives of the "So" program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women's basketball, increase the understanding and awareness of competencies necessary for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women's basketball.



"We continue to invest in young, aspiring coaches through our 'So You Want To Be A Coach' program," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "Each year, the WBCA family reinforces our support for this important entry-level program. We have high expectations for these graduating student-athletes and the future contributions they will make to the game of women's basketball."



"So" participants will learn about recruiting, the administrative side to coaching, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of knowing the rules, and how to balance work and life.



Qualified candidates must have exhausted their final year of basketball eligibility at a four-year institution or have graduated within the past year. In addition, the candidate's head coach has to nominate them and must be an active WBCA member. Each participant is selected based on her academics, contributions to women's basketball on and off the court, professional resume and a written recommendation from their head coach.