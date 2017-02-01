OU Softball: Sooners To Have 21 Televised Games This Season

The top-ranked Oklahoma softball team is scheduled to have 21 of its games televised during the 2017 season, it was announced Tuesday. The Sooners will appear on the ESPN family of networks eight times, while Sooner Sports TV is scheduled to carry an additional 13 contests.

The TV schedule begins right away on ESPNU with the season opener against No. 2/2 Auburn on Feb. 9 in a rematch of the 2016 Women's College World Series Championship Series. Sooner Sports TV then has the next 11 televised games, beginning with three matchups on the home-opening weekend, March 3-5, against Northwestern State, Evansville and Western Kentucky.

Five games in a row will then be on TV as OU hosts a midweek matchup against Tulsa on March 8 before Omaha and Illinois-Chicago visits March 10-12 for the OU Tournament. Television coverage resumes the weekend of March 24-26 when Friday's matchup against Mississippi State and Sunday's game against UAB will both be carried on Sooner Sports TV.

The final non-conference television matchup comes April 5 when Arkansas visits Norman.

The first televised Big 12 series comes April 7-9 when Oklahoma travels to Texas. All three games will air on the Longhorn Network.

Other Big 12 series to be carried in their entirety will be on April 21-23 against Baylor and May 3, 5 and 6 against Oklahoma State. Sooner Sports TV will air the first game of the series against the Bears, while ESPN2 will cover the final two contests. ESPNU will broadcast the first and last games with the Cowgirls, while SSTV will have the middle contest in Norman.

Specific networks for Sooner Sports TV games will be announced at a later date. All other OU home games are scheduled to be streamed online at SoonerSports.TV.