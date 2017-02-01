TU Students Use World Hijab Day To Spread Message Of Love - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TU Students Use World Hijab Day To Spread Message Of Love

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Students at the University of Tulsa are trying to show compassion for others by making the most out of World Hijab Day.

The International Student Association held a special hijab styling session and panel discussion on campus.

Considering the country's political climate, the goal is to break the emotional wall with love.

On the TU campus, a brick wall made out of paper holds symbolic significance; as each brick comes down it reveals a message of love.

Reeza Rosnana with the International Student Association said, "We are not living in this world alone. We share this world together."

In light of the political climate following the president’s executive order on immigration, students and staff are coming together in a special way.

"In order to combat the idea of hatred and the bigotry, we need to combat it with love and compassion," Rosnana said.

Wednesday is world hijab day. A hijab is the head scarf women of the Muslim faith wear.

In addition to that, the International Student Association put on a panel discussion to talk about the hijab, Islam, feminism and social justice.

It's something they've done for years, but is more fitting now.

"Love and compassion transcends any political rhetoric," student Aiken Sujuana said.

One panelist at the discussion, Aliye Shimi, said when it comes to wearing the hijab it really isn't that different from other religions.

"It's not just our faith that has women who cover, the Jewish faith have women who cover, the Christian faith have women who cover, the Buddhist, the Hindu, they all have women who cover and it's just a sign of modesty," she said.

Shimi said a misconception is that Muslim women are forced to cover up.

"It's not about hate. It's not about the divide. It's not about the fear," she said.

Shimi said it is very similar to the habits nuns wear, and it is always a personal decision.

One out of four TU students is an international student, so organizers said it's important to keep working to bring everyone together.

