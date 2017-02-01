Tulsa Planning To Build Better Bus Service Along Peoria

The consultants envision higher property values and more business along the route once Tulsa invests in a robust transit line.

A public at Central Park will discuss what better transit should mean for the one in seven Tulsans who will be within reach of the Peoria line.

Tulsa plans to build a better bus service along Peoria Avenue, and now the plans for stations and stops are becoming more clear.

There are buses along Peoria now, but they're so far apart that many people can't effectively use them.

But, there's a new service coming - a more rapid transit that will run up and down the length of Peoria.

While the service is far off, the City is planning now to make public infrastructure and private development work with the new service.

City Planner Jennifer Gates said, “The bus rapid transit, as a route, has the potential to incentivize economic development along Peoria Avenue, but pieces have to be in place to help with that economic development.”

The City hired a Chicago consulting firm to come up with plans for the route and figure out where best to locate three types of stops - from basic shelters to mini bus stations.

The consultants envision higher property values and more business along the route once Tulsa invests in a robust transit line.

"Based on our experience, there are some significant opportunities that will be realized by implementing the BRT service along the Peoria corridor," said Kirk Bishop with Duncan Associates.

The City has the money, from the Vision plan, to start buying buses and building the stops; but first, there will be a couple of years of planning to make sure it works with what is along Peoria, and what is expected to happen.”

Gates said, "So, not only does the transit line support the businesses and housing, but also the reverse."

The plans include larger stations at major cross streets, like 11th and Peoria, where, eventually, faster buses will connect to go down Route 66.

The wait, for now, is on the service, at best about four years away.