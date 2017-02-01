Sapulpa Firefighters Put Out House Fire; Cause Under Investigation

Firefighters said no one was living in the home and the owner was using it for storage.

Sapulpa Firefighters put out a house fire Wednesday evening.

Neighbors in the 6100 block of West 63rd Street South saw the flames and called 911.

When firefighters arrived they said they couldn't save the house, but focused on keeping the fire from spreading to the homes on either side.

“It was melting the siding off the one and that's what our main concern was, knock it down and keep it from spreading to those two,” said Battalion Chief Steve Fleak.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.