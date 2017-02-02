Tulsa Felon Wanted For Robbery With A Firearm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Felon Wanted For Robbery With A Firearm

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police are looking for a 21-year-old man accused of first-degree burglary and robbery with a firearm. Elroy D. Beverly Jr. is their most wanted suspect of the week.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a man bought a television from Beverly on December 27, 2016. During the transaction, the two went to the victim's apartment to get cash.

A short time later, Beverly and two other men knocked on the victim's door and forced their way inside, court records state. Police said two of the men were armed with handguns.

One robber grabbed the victim by the throat while another pistol-whipped him, the affidavit states.

They stole the man's wallet, phone and X-Box 360, police said. Beverly, Caleek Moore and Marquis Mayo were arrested in the robbery.

Moore is in jail charged with possession of a firearm, robbery with a firearm, first-degree burglary and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Mayo is in jail on complaints of robbery with a firearm and first-degree burglary. 

All three men are convicted felons, records show.

Beverly is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and 125 pounds. When captured, he'll be held on a $140,000 bond.

There is a cash reward for information leading to Beverly's arrest. Call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or email crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org if you know where he is.

