Tulsa Couple Fights Off Attempted Robber

Tulsa Police said they're looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man this morning before 8 a.m. near 400 S. 69th East Avenue.

The victim told police he was just arriving home when a man approached him and demanded all his money, TPD said.

A struggle broke out and the victim's wife joined the fight and was able to chase away the suspect with no loss, police said.

The suspect fled on foot and police and while officers were attempting to set up a perimeter, they said they believe the suspect stole a Suburban and fled the area.

Police said no weapon was implied or seen.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'10" with a stocky build, short hair and a goatee.