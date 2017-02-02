FDA Traces Listeria In Blue Bell Ice Cream To Iowa Firm

FDA inspectors have confirmed that listeria found in a brand of Blue Bell ice cream, prompting another recall of its products in October 2016, originated with a third-party supplier.

The Houston Chronicle reports the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last month to Iowa-based Aspen Hills detailing the company's failures in preventing contamination.

That recall included all cookie dough ice cream products in Oklahoma.

The contamination that forced the Blue Bell recall in October was traced to Aspen Hills' chocolate chip cookie dough.

Blue Bell credited its testing program with identifying the presence of listeria in the cookie dough.

Aspen Hills ceased production at the end of December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.