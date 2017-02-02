One Person Confirmed Dead In Fire Southwest Of Oologah

"After the fire was put out, we found at least one body inside," said Sergeant Logan Eller with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

Paramedics confirmed at least one person was killed in a fire southwest of Oologah Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 3:15 Thursday afternoon in the 14000 block of South 4078 Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they said a travel trailer was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters immediately started battling the fire as other emergency responders poured onto the scene.

"After the fire was put out, we found at least one body inside," said Sergeant Logan Eller with the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.

OTEMS paramedics said the body could not be immediately identified by gender or name.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

"There's always a potential because we just don't know right now. The property owners haven't arrived yet, so we just don't know how many people were inside," Eller said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation.