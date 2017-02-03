Attempted Car Theft At Tulsa Restaurant Leads To Juvenile's Arre - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Attempted Car Theft At Tulsa Restaurant Leads To Juvenile's Arrest

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested one person after an attempted car theft Thursday evening outside a Tulsa restaurant.

Officers said it all happened at Chuck-E-Cheese in the 7100 block of South Memorial Drive. 

The victim told police, three men stole his jacket, containing his car keys, then tried to steal his car.  

The victim said when he tried to run after the suspects, one of them fired a gun at him, but missed.

Officers used a K-9 officer to track them north across 71st Street. About the same time, police said a homeowner called 911 stating he had a juvenile male at gunpoint who was hiding in his backyard.

Police took the juvenile into custody.  They also found a loaded handgun and a baggy containing marijuana nearby.

After the victim identified the juvenile, police took him to the Tulsa County jail where he was booked on complaints including larceny and attempted auto theft.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
