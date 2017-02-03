Tulsa Man Gets Life In Prison For Killing Pregnant Girlfriend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Man Gets Life In Prison For Killing Pregnant Girlfriend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A judge followed the jury's recommendation and sentenced a Tulsa man to two life sentences without parole on Friday for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend four years ago.

Kenneth Hopkins, 27, was convicted in January in the 2012 shooting death of 19-year-old Marshay Wesson.  

He received one life sentence for killing Wesson and one for killing her unborn baby.

1/18/2017 Related Story: Jury Finds Tulsa Man Guilty In Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

Prosecutors said Hopkins shot and killed Wesson while she was sitting in her car, waiting to meet up with him.

Kenneth Hopkins was brought back to Tulsa in March 2016, after being moved from a federal prison in Kansas where he was serving time for gang-related crimes.

