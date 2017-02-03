Life Sentence For Woman Who Beat Elderly Craig County Landlady T - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Life Sentence For Woman Who Beat Elderly Craig County Landlady To Death

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Chelsea Raulston. Booking photo of Chelsea Raulston.
Photo of the victim, 83-year-old Velma Bennett. Photo of the victim, 83-year-old Velma Bennett.
VINITA, Oklahoma -

A judge sentenced a woman to life in prison for her part in beating to death an elderly woman who'd given her a place to stay.

Chelsea Raulston, 21, received life in prison for first-degree murder, plus 30 years for robbery.

Raulston and Charlee Adams were charged with beating to death 83-year-old Velma Bennett in the summer of 2015. Bennett's son-in-law told News On 6 she had let Raulston and Adams stay in an RV on her property when they murdered her.

According to court documents, Raulston told investigators she and Adams plotted to murder Velma and take her money.  The documents say she and Adams said the first plan was to drown Bennett but then decided to beat her with a metal pipe.

Her daughters told prosecutors they want people to remember their mother as a kind-hearted, energetic woman who loved animals and tried to help everyone around her.

The case against Adams is still pending.

