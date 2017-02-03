Pawhuska Substitute Teacher Pleads Not Guilty Of Indecent Exposu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pawhuska Substitute Teacher Pleads Not Guilty Of Indecent Exposure

PAWHUSKA, Oklahoma -

A Pawhuska substitute teacher pleaded not guilty of indecent exposure Friday afternoon.

Lacey Sponsler was taken into custody after police say she was caught on camera exposing herself to Pawhuska students while doing a cartwheel.

A police report says Sponsler initially denied it happened, telling police she didn't remember doing a cartwheel, but, instead was dancing with students trying to be a 'cool teacher.'

News On 6 also learned, through court records, Sponsler had a criminal record prior to these accusations.

Court records show she received a deferred sentence in 2008 after pleading guilty to public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a university.

Thursday, Pawhuska Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld issued a statement saying:

"The Pawhuska School District takes the safety of its students very seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning environment. When the District learned of the incident involving a substitute teacher the District notified the Pawhuska Police Department of the incident and cooperated with the investigation. The substitute teacher has not been back to school since and will not be utilized in the future. The District will not comment further on this incident." 

