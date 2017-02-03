89-Year-Old Man Dies In Pryor House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

89-Year-Old Man Dies In Pryor House Fire

Posted: Updated:
Pryor Fire Chief BK Young. Pryor Fire Chief BK Young.
PRYOR, Oklahoma -

A Pryor man has died after his home caught fire early Friday afternoon. Officials said the fire seems to be smoking related.

The call came in around noon, and when firefighters arrived, they pulled an elderly man out of the back of the house. 89-year-old Welton York was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Pryor Fire Chief BK Young said when his crew arrived shortly after noon to the home in the 300 block of Southeast 13th Street, the man's neighbors were growing concerned.

"Neighbors that said there was an elderly man that lived there, and that he was unaccounted for and that he should be at home," Young said.

Primary searchers immediately went inside the home looking for York.

Young said, "They went in, they were met at the front door with heavy smoke and heat. They worked their way through the structure and actually found the elderly male."

He was unconscious in a room full of smoke when they found him.

"It's very hard on the guys that's there to help to encounter something like this, but they did a good job. They did locate him, they did as much as they could do, and also got the fire put out fairly quick," Young said.

The state fire marshal said the cause of the fire appears to be smoking related.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.