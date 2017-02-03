Tulsa Airports Trust Names New CEO

The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust has hired a new CEO.

Mark VanLoh has been named Chief Executive Officer for Tulsa International Airport and R.L. Jones, Jr. Airport. He starts the job on February 13, 2017.

The trust announced VanLoh's hiring Friday after an executive session. Members of the trust made the pick after interviews with top candidates earlier in the week along with feedback from employee forums conducted with the candidates.

The trustees picked VanLoh unanimously.

According to a news release from the trust, VanLoh has over 26 years of airport leadership experience. He most recently served as aviation department director at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) where he directed a staff of 550 employees and an annual budget of $136 million.

“We’re very excited to welcome Mark VanLoh as Chief Executive Officer of Tulsa Airports,” said Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust Chair, Jeff Stava. “Mark has strong relationships with the airline community and will bring his knowledge to help focus on expanding direct flights in key markets. We believe Mark’s high energy, positive attitude and enthusiastic approach will continue the growth and progress of Tulsa’s airports.”

VanLoh will fill the position vacated by Jeff Mulder, who resigned at the end of last year to take a job in Florida.

VanLoh will be the airport’s ninth chief executive since its inception in 1928.