Heroin Overdose Leads To Arrest Of Sex Offender In Rogers County

Rogers County deputies were called when Josh Brown overdosed on heroin.

A heroin overdose leads to the arrest of a sex offender and the discovery of several drugs in a house where children live.

Rogers County deputies were called when Josh Brown overdosed on heroin.

They said Brown is a registered sex offender living just a few houses from his victim, and living with his girlfriend's two children, which isn't allowed.

DHS told the kids' mother, Keri Baier, to move out, but the very next day deputies served a warrant at the house and found Baier still there.

They said they also found several packages of meth and marijuana along with scales, lighters, narcotic pills and syringes.