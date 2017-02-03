Archie Bradley Talks Giving Back At ORU Diamond Dinner

ORU baseball held its annual Diamond Dinner Friday night.

The event's keynote speaker was Diamondbacks pitcher, and former Broken Arrow standout, Archie Bradley.

He said he's the same guy as when he was pitching for the Tigers, but wants to use his notoriety in a positive way.

"I kind of embrace it,” he said. “I love to come back, I love to be back at the high school and be around Coach Dobson, and kind of help those kids out. I remember what it was like when we had pro guys come around, so I just want to be involved and be a positive role model, and just help people out."