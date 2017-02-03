Keys For A Cowboy Win Going Against West Virginia Mountaineers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Keys For A Cowboy Win Going Against West Virginia Mountaineers

Posted: Updated:
John Holcomb and Dave Hunziker look at what the Cowboys need to do to topple The Mountaineers. John Holcomb and Dave Hunziker look at what the Cowboys need to do to topple The Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, West Virgina -

OSU won last time out on the court, defeating OU Monday to carry their win streak to four.

But now they face the full court press of West Virginia in Morgantown; the question is, are the Cowboys a different team from the one that lost to WVU by 17?

Last time it was all West Virginia, but the “Voice of the Cowboys” Dave Hunziker looks at what might be the secret to beating the Mountaineers, a top 10 team.

"The one thing that jumps out when you look at their conference losses is teams don't turn the ball over - only 13-and-a-half turnovers per game for their opponents when West Virginia lost. In fact, each of the teams that have beaten them have had less turnovers than the Mountaineers. That's a big thing. And I think, too, is finish. Teams that have beaten West Virginia have had a lot of points in the paint, they've been able to get some easy baskets and finish plays. I think that that's important too," Hunziker said.

The Cowboys are coming off a win in Bedlam on Monday in Norman for the first time in 13 years, so a good matchup is set for a 4:00 p.m. tip on Saturday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.