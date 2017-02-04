Firefighters Hand Out Smoke Detectors In Tulsa Neighborhood

Firefighters spent some time Saturday morning in one Tulsa neighborhood offering free smoke detectors to local residents.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the effort comes after a fire near Admiral and 120th East Avenue on December 21, 2016 which destroyed a mobile home.

Firefighters said the entire structure was on fire when they pulled up.

A family of five lost everything in the fire. The fire department says no one was hurt or trapped in the home, but they add, the home didn't have a working smoke detector.

The firefighters returned to that neighborhood Saturday and this time went door to door offering residents a smoke detector if they didn't have a working one in their home.