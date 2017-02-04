Silver Alert Canceled For Okmulgee County Man

Andrews is described as a white male, around 5-feet-10-inches tall, 150 pounds with blondish-gray hair.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office has canceled a Silver Alert for a man who has been located.

Deputies searched for 61-year-old Larry J. Andrews, who had been missing from his Henryetta-area residence since January 31, 2017.

They say Andrews has a history of mental health issues and is believed to be suffering from early stage Dementia.

Andrews is described as a white male, around 5-feet-10-inches tall, 150 pounds with blondish-gray hair.