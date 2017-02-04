Local Store Hopes Amazon Collecting Sales Tax Brings In More Cus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Local Store Hopes Amazon Collecting Sales Tax Brings In More Customers

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
Peace of Mind prides itself on being different - carrying items you likely won't find online. Peace of Mind prides itself on being different - carrying items you likely won't find online.
Saturday was Jenna Murray's first time at Peace of Mind Bookstore. She's researching a college paper and decided to bring some friends. Saturday was Jenna Murray's first time at Peace of Mind Bookstore. She's researching a college paper and decided to bring some friends.
"They find out they can sit and read a book, physical book, turn the page, stick post-it notes in, stick bookmarks in," said Russ Doden with Peace of Mind. "They find out they can sit and read a book, physical book, turn the page, stick post-it notes in, stick bookmarks in," said Russ Doden with Peace of Mind.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Governor Mary Fallin announced Amazon will start charging sales tax from Oklahoma shoppers.

What does that mean for local shops? For one of Tulsa’s oldest bookstores, they hope it means more people will give them a try.

Saturday was Jenna Murray's first time at Peace of Mind Bookstore. She's researching a college paper and decided to bring some friends.

"I heard about it through my anthropology professor. I've walked past it about a dozen times and decided we should go in," she said.

Peace of Mind prides itself on being different - carrying items you likely won't find online.

The bookstore opened in the 1970s. It's a niche store that focuses on the mind, body and spirit.

Employees say they've stayed in business because the shop is so unique, and customers who give Peace of Mind a chance end up coming back again and again.

"They find out they can sit and read a book, physical book, turn the page, stick post-it notes in, stick bookmarks in," said Russ Doden with Peace of Mind.

So, the store is hoping the Amazon sales tax will result in more first-timers - relying on people like Murray, who are starting to see the value in local bookstores over online shopping.

2/2/2017 Related Story: Amazon To Start Collecting Sales Tax In Oklahoma

"I think you can find a lot more credible things when you go into a bookstore, and online, it's filled with so many others things that may not even relate to your subject," Murray said.

Doden said, "It's going to even the playing field, and, I think it is overdue in that regard. The idea of the internet has hurt a lot of small businesses."

Amazon will start collecting the sales tax on March 1st.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.